YSU closes season with a victory


Published: Sat, November 18, 2017 @ 2:58 p.m.

Youngstown State's football team closed out the season with a 38-10 win against Missouri State.

Tevin McCaster finished with two yards short of a career-high with 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter.

YSU finishes the season at 6-5 with a 4-4 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. After going to the FCS national championship, the Penguins are all but officially eliminated from the playoffs.

