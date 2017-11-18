YSU closes season with a victory

Youngstown State's football team closed out the season with a 38-10 win against Missouri State.

Tevin McCaster finished with two yards short of a career-high with 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter.

YSU finishes the season at 6-5 with a 4-4 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. After going to the FCS national championship, the Penguins are all but officially eliminated from the playoffs.