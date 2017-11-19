Shots for Tots surpasses goal of 200 bikes for kids this Christmas

LIBERTY

Sometimes only a few years are needed to see an individual effort toward brightening others’ holidays mushroom into a community undertaking of generosity.

Just ask Debbie Minniti and Joan Dalessandro.

“People are very generous in this area. We could never do this without all these people in here,” Dalessandro said, referring to the large donation of bicycles that will be distributed to area children in need shortly before Christmas.

Minniti and Dalessandro were among more than 100 people who celebrated the results of the yearlong charitable effort during Saturday evening’s fourth annual Shots for Tots appreciation party at Master’s Bar & Grill, at 1675 Trumbull Ave., just off Belmont Avenue.

The Shots for Tots nonprofit organization had outside of the restaurant 211 tricycles, mountain bikes and other bicycles that were bought this year at Walmart’s Liberty store, courtesy of those who contributed to the effort. The bicycles will be donated to the Marines Toys for Tots program before being distributed to families in need, noted Dalessandro, who’s self-employed.

