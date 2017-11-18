One dead after overnight crash in Canfield

CANFIELD - One man is dead after an accident on U.S. Route 62 in Canfield according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white SUV was going west on Route 62 at 3 a.m. on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Ohio Investigative Unit.