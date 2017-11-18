Missouri State special teams struggle against YSU

A pair of special team's gaffes have Youngstown State ahead of Missouri State, 10-0, after the first quarter.

Zak Kennedy kicked a 30-yard field goal to put the Penguins in the lead on their opening series. On the Bears' ensuing drive, a snap went over punter Brendan Withrow's head into the endzone and YSU's Samuel St. Surin beat him to the ball for a touchdown.

Bears' kicker Zach Drake knocked a 31-yard field goal attempt off the upright.