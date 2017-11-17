YPD looking for car in latest homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for a car used in connection with the Tuesday night shooting death of a man on East Pasadena Avenue.

A news release from the department said a car driven by Brandon Treharn, 30, was at Market Street and East Dewey Avenue on the South Side shortly before 7 p.m. when another car collided with the side of Treharn’s car.

That car then drove away east down East Dewey and Treharn followed.

Treharn was found on a sidewalk in the 900 block of East Pasadena shot to death. A passenger in the car was wounded, police said

Police are looking for a car resembling a Chevrolet Cobalt, possibly 2005 or older, light gray, light blue or light gold. The car would have damage to its driver’s side and front end.

The release said two black men, one wearing an Oakland Raiders jacket and the other wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, were in that car.

Anyone with information can call the detective bureau at 330-742-8911.