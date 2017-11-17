JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police find guns, suspected drugs in city homes


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 10:39 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant Thursday investigating suspected drug activity at a Kensington Avenue home found a .45-caliber handgun inside as well as in a car, several rounds of ammunition and $956 cash.

Officers from the vice squad and Community Police Unit arrested Trina Autry, 24, who lists the North Side home as her address, after serving the warrant about 6 p.m.

Reports said Autry was in a car that was leaving the home when officers arrived and they pulled the car over a short distance away. She immediately told police she has a concealed-carry permit and officers found a .45-caiber Glock semi-automatic handgun in her car.

The gun found in the house was also a Glock, reports said.

Autry was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges. She is expected to be arraigned later today.

Officers also served a warrant about 5 p.m. at a downstairs apartment in the 3000 block of Glenwood Avenue on the South Side and found two pills, a bag of suspected marijuana and a scale. Arrested there on drug charges was Gollin Freeman, who lists the home as his address.

He is also expected to be arraigned later today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes