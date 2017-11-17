Youngstown police find guns, suspected drugs in city homes

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant Thursday investigating suspected drug activity at a Kensington Avenue home found a .45-caliber handgun inside as well as in a car, several rounds of ammunition and $956 cash.

Officers from the vice squad and Community Police Unit arrested Trina Autry, 24, who lists the North Side home as her address, after serving the warrant about 6 p.m.

Reports said Autry was in a car that was leaving the home when officers arrived and they pulled the car over a short distance away. She immediately told police she has a concealed-carry permit and officers found a .45-caiber Glock semi-automatic handgun in her car.

The gun found in the house was also a Glock, reports said.

Autry was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges. She is expected to be arraigned later today.

Officers also served a warrant about 5 p.m. at a downstairs apartment in the 3000 block of Glenwood Avenue on the South Side and found two pills, a bag of suspected marijuana and a scale. Arrested there on drug charges was Gollin Freeman, who lists the home as his address.

He is also expected to be arraigned later today.