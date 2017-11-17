Youngstown cops nab man who fired BB gun downtown

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police chased a man downtown late Thursday evening on foot who also tossed away a BB gun before he was caught.

Officers were sent downtown to look for a shooting suspect and found a man who matched the description of the suspect, Vincent Pickett, 31, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, crouching between cars at Commerce and Hazel streets, reports said.

When an officer asked to speak to Pickett, reports said he turned his body away like he was trying to hide something before running away.

Reports said as Pickett he was holding his waist the entire way until he threw away what looked like a silver handgun on Phelps Street. He was then ordered to the ground, reports said. He was also wearing a black mask with a pair of holes cut into it.

The gun was found to be a BB gun, reports said. Pickett was arrested on charges of possessing criminal tools, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.