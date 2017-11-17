JOBS
Women who worked for Franken vouch for him


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 11:24 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several women who worked for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken are vouching for him after allegations of sexual harassment by a radio host.

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden alleged Thursday that the former comedian forcibly kissed her while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour performance and later was photographed reaching out to grope Tweeden as she slept during a flight.

Franken apologized to Tweeden but said he remembers the rehearsal differently.

A group of eight former Franken employees issued a joint statement Friday morning saying the senator treated them “with the utmost respect.”

The statement credits Franken for fighting for women’s issues in the Senate and promoting female employees within his office.

