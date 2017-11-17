Wife of Alabama Senate candidate Moore says he won't quit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said today her husband won't quit the race in the face of allegations he sexually assaulted young women years ago.

Standing on the white marble steps of the state Capitol, Kayla Moore was joined by several dozen women at a rally supporting Moore as she spoke in defense of her husband.

The couple has been married for more than 32 years, and Kayla Moore said her Army veteran husband has always been a gentleman.

"He will not step down. He will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama," said Kayla Moore, who did not take questions.

Standing across the street, a single protester held a sign that said: "Roy Moore is a pedophile."

Moore has ignored mounting calls from Washington Republicans concerned that if he stays in the race against Democrat Doug Jones he may not only lose a seat they were sure to win but also may do significant damage to the party's brand among women nationwide as they prepared for a difficult midterm election season.

Speaking with reporters in Birmingham on Thursday night, Jones said it was "really unfortunate" that state GOP leaders had chosen to discount the allegations of women and stick with Moore.

"One of the problems in this state is that people continue to put a political party above what is in the best interest of the state and what's in the best interest of the country," Jones said.

But women who joined Kayla Moore at the rally said the accusations of sexual misconduct don't fit with the man they know.

"I do not recognize the Roy Moore these ladies are describing," Ann Eubank, a longtime fixture in Republican politics.