Warren police find man dead in parked vehicle at McDonald's

WARREN
City police found a man dead in a vehicle parked at a McDonald’s earlier this week, police confirmed.
The man was identified as Ian Reynolds, 30.
Police said an employee reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday finding a man unresponsive in a car parked at the North Road SE location.
Medical responders determined Reynolds was dead upon their arrival.
Investigators did not report finding any signs of foul play.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.