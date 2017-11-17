JOBS
Warren police find man dead in parked vehicle at McDonald's


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 7:47 p.m.

WARREN

City police found a man dead in a vehicle parked at a McDonald’s earlier this week, police confirmed.

The man was identified as Ian Reynolds, 30.

Police said an employee reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday finding a man unresponsive in a car parked at the North Road SE location.

Medical responders determined Reynolds was dead upon their arrival.

Investigators did not report finding any signs of foul play.

