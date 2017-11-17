Warren cops arrest man with gun after traffic stop

WARREN — Police found a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun in a car they pulled over about 4:55 p.m. Thursday at a Parkman Road Northwest gas station for too much window tint.

Jalyn Smith, 23, of McMyler Street, the driver, was taken to the Trumbull County jail on charges of possession of marijuana and carrying concealed weapons. Reports said he told police the gun was in the car, and he also gave police a bag of suspected marijuana he had in his pocket.

Police arrested a passenger, James Keeney, 27, of Parkman Road Northwest, on two warrants from municipal court for driving under suspension.