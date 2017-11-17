JOBS
TCI inmate accuses state of religious discrimination


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 10:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man held in Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg filed a complaint in federal court claiming he’s been denied the right to exercise his Rastafarian faith.

Thursday’s filing lists five occasions on which employees of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction held down Cecil Koger, 35, and force-cut his dreadlocks. Guards also used pepper-spray to subdue him, the complaint argues.

Koger has been under state custody since 2000 when he was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

