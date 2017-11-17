TCI inmate accuses state of religious discrimination

YOUNGSTOWN — A man held in Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg filed a complaint in federal court claiming he’s been denied the right to exercise his Rastafarian faith.

Thursday’s filing lists five occasions on which employees of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction held down Cecil Koger, 35, and force-cut his dreadlocks. Guards also used pepper-spray to subdue him, the complaint argues.

Koger has been under state custody since 2000 when he was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

