Send The Vindicator your holiday season event information


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

The Vindicator will publish its annual Holiday Events list on Thanksgiving Day.

To be included in it, send us information about your organization’s Christmas or New Year’s concerts, festivals, plays, dinners, parties or other event.

The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 21.

To submit, send an email with the information to wheretogo@vindy.com; fax to 330-747-6712; or call 330-747-1471, ext. 1506.

Include the name of the event, sponsor, dates and times, location (including street address), special attractions or brief description, and a phone number or email address where information or tickets can be obtained.

