JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pennsylvania’s jobless rate sees new post-recession low


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 1:15 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in October to a new post-recession low, although the labor force, employment and payrolls all shrank during the month.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said today Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.1 percent in October.

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fifth straight month, this time by 16,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls dropped by 4,300 in October, a month after hitting a record high close to 6 million.

Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes