Pennsylvania’s jobless rate sees new post-recession low

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in October to a new post-recession low, although the labor force, employment and payrolls all shrank during the month.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said today Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.1 percent in October.

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fifth straight month, this time by 16,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls dropped by 4,300 in October, a month after hitting a record high close to 6 million.

Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.