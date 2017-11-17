JOBS
Ohio unemployment rate drops slightly in October


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 10:20 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in October but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 5.3 percent in September and was slightly higher than the 5 percent rate of October 2016.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in October, down from 4.2 percent in September and 4.8 percent in October 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 4,300 in October.

Job gains were reported in sectors including educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities, professional and business services, other services, and trade, transportation and utilities. Those gains exceeded losses in the information sector.

