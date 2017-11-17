JOBS
Ohio man charged with conspiring to hire a hit man


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A Lorain County grand jury indicted an Ohio man for allegedly hiring a hit man who helped police arrest him.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports 39-year-old Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was indicted Thursday on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and other charges.

North Ridgeville police say Idrizi was arrested in September after he made the final payment on a $5,000 contract to a hired killer who was cooperating with police. Police with the help of a makeup artist took a photo of the 43-year-old intended victim with a fake bullet wound to the head to prove he’d been murdered.

Police haven’t said why Idrizi allegedly wanted the man dead.

Idrizi’s attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment today.

