Ohio extends time to apply for medical marijuana licenses

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has extended hours to apply for medical marijuana dispensary licenses to accommodate a flood of last-minute filings.

Spokesman Cameron McNamee said Friday’s 2 p.m. deadline was moved to 6 p.m.

He said the board continued to digitally monitor in-process applications as the deadline approached and was hopeful all of them could be completed without additional time being needed.

Ohio is ramping up its first medical marijuana system, which is set to go live by September 2018.

The state is offering 60 dispensary licenses to be distributed geographically around the state in regional dispensary districts that each have a separate cap. No single company can own more than five dispensaries.

The state application fee was $5,000.