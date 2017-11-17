JOBS
Markets Right Now: A weak open for US stock indexes


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 10:36 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) –Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the market pulls back after a big gain the day before.

Technology stocks, which rose sharply a day earlier and still lead the market overall this year, fell the most. Banks were also lower.

Williams-Sonoma dropped 12 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

Other retailers were faring better. Foot Locker soared 26 percent after reporting results that were far better than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,582.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,388. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,794. The Nasdaq closed at a record high a day earlier.

