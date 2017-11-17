Jordanian to lose green card, return home after attempt to buy 'sniper rifle' in Boardman

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Attorneys filed a bill of information against a man who raised suspicions when he asked for a “sniper rifle for training” at a Boardman sporting-goods store. The bill of information charges Abdul Maola Alabadi, a Jordanian, with falsely representing himself as a U.S. citizen.

An affidavit filed in September accused Alabadi of failing to identify himself as a noncitizen on a form he filled out when purchasing a 9mm handgun.

Alabadi possesses a green card, but is not a citizen. Noncitizens can purchase firearms, but they are required to list a U.S.-issued identification number.

At a court hearing earlier this week, Atty. David Betras, who represents Alabadi, told The Vindicator his client plans to plead guilty to the bill of information. He would lose his status as a lawful permanent resident of the United States as part of the agreement and return to Jordan, where he was born.

