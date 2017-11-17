Fundraiser to benefit Hubbard family who lost home

HUBBARD — Katie Vint, 11, picked up a burnt stuffed animal from the site where her family's house on the 400 block of Simler Avenue caught fire early Thursday morning.

The house is wrapped in yellow tape, warning people not to go inside, but the father of the family, Jim, was permitted by the police to grab valuables on Friday.

Although some members of the family were hospitalized, they all made it out of the house and were released after being treated at the hospital. Their three dogs and one bird, however, did not.

Angie Vint said her sons, ages 17 and 12, proved to be heroes the night of the fire.

''My son James is a hero, he smelled the fire and woke us all up so we could leave in time,'' she said. ''And my son Justin is a hero, too. He was hospitalized for smoke inhalation because he wanted to stay and save our pets.''

James sprained his ankle jumping out a window. Justin was pulled out of the front window by his father.

The fire is still being investigated, and the cause is currently unknown.

The Hubbard VFW will be collecting clothing and monetary donations from 2-8 p.m. Monday. A GoFundMe called The Vint Family Fire Relief Fund has also been established for anyone wanting to donate.

More details about the fundraisers will be released soon.