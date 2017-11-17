JOBS
Family says man who shot officer thought it was a break-in


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 11:41 a.m.

TOLEDO (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Ohio narcotics detective during a drug raid at a home in Toledo has been charged with felonious assault.

A judge on Friday ordered 38-year-old Jamaine Hill held on a $3 million bond.

Toledo police say Hill shot several times through a door when SWAT officers knocked and tried to enter the home early Thursday.

One of the bullets struck Detective Jason Picking in the face as he stood outside about 30 yards away. Police have said the 36-year-old Picking is in critical but stable condition and will need surgery.

Hill’s parents told reporters Friday that Hill thought someone was breaking into the home and that he regrets what happened.

Toledo’s police chief says SWAT team members identified themselves when they knocked on Hill’s door.

