Experts brought in after 210,000-gallon oil spill from Keystone pipeline


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 11:31 a.m.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A federal pipeline safety agency has sent technical experts to the site of an estimated 210,000-gallon oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.

A Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration representative said Friday that the agency’s investigation is ongoing.

TransCanada Corp. crews shut down its Keystone pipeline Thursday after a drop in pressure was detected from the leak south of a pump station in Marshall County.

State officials say the buried pipeline leak is on agricultural land and don’t believe it has polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems.

The pipeline delivers oil from Canada to refineries in Illinois and Oklahoma. The leak was found just days before Nebraska regulators are to announce whether they approve an expansion of the Keystone system

TransCanada says it expects the pipeline to remain shut down as the company responds to the leak.

