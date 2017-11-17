Collection set for Hubbard family displaced by fire

HUBBARD

Katie Vint, 11, salvaged a burnt stuffed animal from where her family’s 434 Simler Ave. home caught fire early Thursday.

The house is wrapped in yellow tape, warning people not to go inside, but the father of the family, James, was permitted by the fire department to grab valuables Friday.

Although some family members were hospitalized for a night, they all made it out of the house. Their three dogs and one bird, however, perished.

Angie Vint said her sons proved to be heroes that night.

“My son James is a hero – he smelled the fire and woke everybody up,” she said. “And my son Justin is a hero, too. He was hospitalized for smoke inhalation because he tried to stay and save our pets.” James is 17 and Justin is 12.

Vint said it was about 2:30 a.m. when her family made it outside the house.

James sprained his ankle after jumping out a window to escape. Justin was pulled out of the front window by his father.

“We’re overwhelmed and devastated,” Angie said.

Christina Cozzo will collect clothing and monetary donations at the Hubbard VFW from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday for the family.

