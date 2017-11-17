Claims now accepted for $586M Western Union fund for fraud victims

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Ohioans who sent money to scammers using Western Union’s wire service may now apply for compensation from a $586 million fund held by the U.S. Department of Justice’s victim asset-recovery program.



The fund is related to a multistate settlement DeWine announced in January.

Consumers may be eligible to receive compensation if they sent a fraud-induced wire transfer through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017.

“It’s not often that scam victims have a chance to recover some of their money, so we want people to know about this opportunity,” DeWine said. “If you think you’re eligible, file a claim.”



A settlement administrator is sending claim forms to more than 500,000 consumers. Ohioans may receive a form in the mail if they reported to Western Union or to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office that they had been the victim of a scam using Western Union. The form will contain instructions on how to file a claim.

Consumers who do not receive a claim form but believe they may have a valid claim should visit www.WesternUnionRemission.com or call 844-319-2124 for details on filing a claim.