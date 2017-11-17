JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman man robbed on city's North Side


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 10:42 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 25-year-old Boardman man told police he was robbed about 6:55 p.m. Thursday of $120 by a man in a Belmont Avenue parking lot he had arranged to meet to sell a cellphone.

Reports said the officer flagged down an officer on patrol and told the officer he arranged to meet the over the internet and when he arrived the man pulled a gun, took his money and ran away.

Police searched the area for the suspect but could not find him.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes