Boardman man robbed on city's North Side

YOUNGSTOWN — A 25-year-old Boardman man told police he was robbed about 6:55 p.m. Thursday of $120 by a man in a Belmont Avenue parking lot he had arranged to meet to sell a cellphone.
Reports said the officer flagged down an officer on patrol and told the officer he arranged to meet the over the internet and when he arrived the man pulled a gun, took his money and ran away.
Police searched the area for the suspect but could not find him.
