2 bystanders hurt in Greek clashes with police


Published: Fri, November 17, 2017 @ 3:11 p.m.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Youths have clashed with police in Greece's two largest cities, injuring two bystanders.

Police say a woman was hospitalized with burns in Athens after being hit in the thigh with a flare during the clashes.

In Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, a motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after driving into a barricade set up by protesters.

More than 5,000 officers were on duty for annual march in the Greek capital to the U.S. Embassy, which commemorates those who died in the 1973 crackdown by Greece's former junta.

