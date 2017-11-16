US consumer chief’s expected Ohio run draws mixed reaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal consumer chief Richard Cordray’s expected entry into the race for Ohio governor is bolstering many Democrats’ hopes for winning back some control in the bellwether state.

Others are taking issue with his decision to resign, which they say hands a key Democratically held post over to Republican President Donald Trump.

The 58-year-old Cordray resigned as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday. He’ll leave the job by the end of the month. He was one of the few Barack Obama administration holdovers in the Trump administration.

Cordray continues to decline comment on his political future, but stepping down was a necessary first step to running for governor.

Already, five Democrats and four Republicans are running for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich, who’s term-limited.