Report: Suspected shoplifters used pepper spray and stun gun


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating an incident in which a man said suspected shoplifters attempted to assault him with a stun gun and pepper spray. 

According to a police report, officers were called to a dollar store on South Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday, where a store employee reported that he was attacked while confronting a group of suspected shoplifters. 

He told police he saw a male and a female pick up store merchandise, then exit the store without the merchandise in sight. He said he followed them outside, confronted them, and saw three other people waiting in a vehicle. When he told the male he was no longer welcome at the store, the male pulled out a stun gun and attempted to use it on him, the employee said. He said the female shot pepper spray at him, then the group left. 

