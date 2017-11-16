Report: Suspected shoplifters used pepper spray and stun gun

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating an incident in which a man said suspected shoplifters attempted to assault him with a stun gun and pepper spray.

According to a police report, officers were called to a dollar store on South Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday, where a store employee reported that he was attacked while confronting a group of suspected shoplifters.

He told police he saw a male and a female pick up store merchandise, then exit the store without the merchandise in sight. He said he followed them outside, confronted them, and saw three other people waiting in a vehicle. When he told the male he was no longer welcome at the store, the male pulled out a stun gun and attempted to use it on him, the employee said. He said the female shot pepper spray at him, then the group left.