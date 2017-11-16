Police: Officer shot has serious injury, expected to survive

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been shot at a home in the northwest Ohio city of Toledo.
A Toledo police spokesman says the officer has a serious injury that’s believed to be nonlife threatening.
Authorities haven’t said how the officer was shot early today or why police were at the home.
A neighbor says he heard five gunshots.
Police are expected to have a news conference later today to discuss the shooting.
