Police: Officer shot has serious injury, expected to survive


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been shot at a home in the northwest Ohio city of Toledo.

A Toledo police spokesman says the officer has a serious injury that’s believed to be nonlife threatening.

Authorities haven’t said how the officer was shot early today or why police were at the home.

A neighbor says he heard five gunshots.

Police are expected to have a news conference later today to discuss the shooting.

