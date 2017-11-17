New Nebo neighborhood sign stolen

Staff report

STRUTHERS

A sign welcoming visitors to the Nebo neighborhood on Wetmore Drive in Struthers was stolen just two weeks after it was installed.

The sign — bearing the Struthers colors of red and black with “Nebo” in white under a rising sun — was paid for by the Rotary Club of Struthers Community Corps and was one of three signs posted at the entrances to the neighborhood. A fundraiser is underway to purchase a fourth sign.

Each sign cost approximately $500.

Catherine Miller, the president of the Rotary Club of Struthers Community Corps, said while members of the Rotary and other local supporters have offered to pull funds to pay for a new sign — including one business owner who offered to buy a new sign outright — the group is going to hold off on replacing the sign in hopes that the stolen property will either be returned or located.

