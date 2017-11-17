JOBS
New Nebo neighborhood sign stolen


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

STRUTHERS

A sign welcoming visitors to the Nebo neighborhood on Wetmore Drive in Struthers was stolen just two weeks after it was installed.

The sign — bearing the Struthers colors of red and black with “Nebo” in white under a rising sun — was paid for by the Rotary Club of Struthers Community Corps and was one of three signs posted at the entrances to the neighborhood. A fundraiser is underway to purchase a fourth sign.

Each sign cost approximately $500.

Catherine Miller, the president of the Rotary Club of Struthers Community Corps, said while members of the Rotary and other local supporters have offered to pull funds to pay for a new sign — including one business owner who offered to buy a new sign outright — the group is going to hold off on replacing the sign in hopes that the stolen property will either be returned or located.

Read more about matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

