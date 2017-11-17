Memorial fund for slain officer reaches $7K

GIRARD

Thousands of dollars have been donated to a memorial fund for Girard police officer Justin Leo, who was killed last month in the line of duty.

Leo was shot while answering a domestic call Oct. 21. After his death, Police Chief John Norman said people poured into the police department to donate money for Leo’s family.

The department streamlined the process by creating a memorial fund at Farmers National Bank in Girard.

As of this week, Norman said there is about $7,000 in the account, not including donations made by local business fundraisers.

“It’s amazing. You know, it really means a lot to me and a lot to the Leos, the outpouring of help,” Norman said.

Norman said he and the Leo family would like to set up a scholarship fund for a Girard High School senior in Justin’s honor.

“No amount of money will resolve what happened, but if we can establish this fund and it helps a child succeed in life, then that’s the goal,” Norman said.

Girard police will not release details of the police call to 408 Indiana Ave., including the name of the city officer who shot and killed the suspect, Jason Marble, after he shot Leo.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.