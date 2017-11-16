Man gets long sentence in slaying of Ohio pizza delivery driver

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to the 2014 robbery and slaying of a pizza delivery driver in northeast Ohio has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

The Lorain Morning Journal reports Benjamin Davis pleaded guilty in Lorain County on Wednesday to aggravated murder and other charges and was immediately sentenced for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Robert Caudill at a Lorain motel where he was delivering a pizza.

Davis could have received the death penalty if he’d been convicted at trial.

He was arrested after the December 2014 slaying while driving Caudill’s car.

Davis’ attorney could be immediately reached for comment today.