JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man gets long sentence in slaying of Ohio pizza delivery driver


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 12:24 p.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to the 2014 robbery and slaying of a pizza delivery driver in northeast Ohio has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

The Lorain Morning Journal reports Benjamin Davis pleaded guilty in Lorain County on Wednesday to aggravated murder and other charges and was immediately sentenced for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Robert Caudill at a Lorain motel where he was delivering a pizza.

Davis could have received the death penalty if he’d been convicted at trial.

He was arrested after the December 2014 slaying while driving Caudill’s car.

Davis’ attorney could be immediately reached for comment today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes