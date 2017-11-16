Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 24

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 24 people including Melissa Chester, 33, Main Street, New Middletown and Tiffany Palumbo, 32, Diehl Road, North Jackson, on three counts possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 19, reports say Chester was arrested after apparently overdosing in the parking lot of a South Avenue nursing home. The incident marked the second time since August Chester had been arrested by township police, in addition to previous drug convictions. The Vindicator reported that Chester told police during her Aug. 7 arrest on numerous drug charges that she “needed” to get arrested.

The grand jury also indicted Michael Forgach, 41, Wildwood Drive, Boardman, on six counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse. On Sept. 26, reports say Forgach was arrested on eight warrants, all on felony-five possession of drugs/drug abuse. According to court records, the charges all stem from a June 23 offense. On that date, police served a search warrant at Forgach’s Wildwood Drive residence and reported finding drug-related items in the house that included more than 100 capped and uncapped syringes, gray powder, digital scale, cash, cellphones and needles.

The grand jury also indicted Antwane Peeples, 26, Elliot Lane, on possession of cocaine. On Oct. 12, reports say Peeples was pulled over about 2:30 a.m. on South Avenue on the South Side by a trooper with the Canfield Post of the state patrol after he spotted a Jeep that Peeples was driving going left of center. Reports said the Jeep smelled heavily of marijuana despite a large number of air fresheners, and Peeples did as well. When Peeples was searched, troopers found a bag of suspected cocaine in his pocket that later measured at 29 grams, enough to make the charge a first-degree felony.

Others indicted include:

Marc Chicase, 40, Forest Park Place, Boardman, inducing panic.

Raymond M. Dillon, 50, Schotten road, West Middlesex, Pa., importuning and possession of criminal tools.

Lyndal Lee Kimble Jr., 52, Fifth Street SW, Warren, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Darren L. Simpson, 19, Burbank Avenue, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

Megan Noel, 21, Pasadena Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kenneth R. Lesher,45, Belmont Correctional Institution, St. Clairsville, theft.

Arcadia Aguilar, 26 and Brandon John Turjonis, 30, both of Beaver Springfield Road, New Springfield, theft.

Nathaniel Austin Jr., 29,. Idora Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Tevon T. Mahone, 26 Charlotte Avenue, possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Ealy, 66, Hop Drive, Lowellville, failure to notify change of address.

William Ware, 67, Manhattan Avenue, failure to register.

Todd Crouser, 26, Dove Drive, Warren, failure to register and failure top notify change of address.

The following people were indicted via direct presentment:

Christopher J. White, 60, Garden Avenue, Grove City, Pa., theft and forgery.

Robert W. Moog, 51, Richview Avenue and Gregory R. Bass, 31, Upland Avenue, burglary, aggravated arson, three counts breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, vandalism and theft.

Jay Ryan Williams, 23, Charles Avenue, Alliance, four counts of rape.

Miles B. Hogan, 53, South Meridan Road, breaking and entering, vandalism and theft.

James A. Carter, 25, Moore Drive, Campbell, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Patrick D. Thompson, 48, South Main Street, Akron, theft.