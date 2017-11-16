JOBS
Lehigh University dissolves fraternity for alcohol violations


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 3:04 p.m.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University says it has dissolved a fraternity for more than two years after two students were hospitalized for excessive drinking after a champagne party.

The university’s committee on discipline has dissolved Sigma Chi from Nov. 14 to May 31, 2020.

A university Greek community blog says none of the fraternity members called for help during the party Oct. 12 at a house on the school’s Bethlehem campus. The fraternity was already facing a deferred dissolution at the time for three other alcohol-related violations.

Undergraduates will be relocated from the house immediately. The blog says the house will become a traditional residence facility.

A university spokeswoman says the Greek blog’s statement serves as the university’s statement.

The fraternity’s chapter president tells Lehighvalleylive.com he won’t appeal the decision.

