JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Conciliator awards pay raises to Trumbull jail officers


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN

With Trumbull County officials and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association failing to reach an agreement on their own, a conciliator made the decision to award pay raises for 62 corrections officers at the county jail.

Conciliator Nels E. Nelson of Geauga County gave raises of 35 cents per hour for 2017, 30 cents in 2018 and 30 cents in 2019.

It amounts to a pay raise of between 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent the first year, depending on length of service, and between 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent in the second and third years.

Maj. Dan Mason, jail administrator, calculated the cost to the county of the raises to be about $45,000 this year and about $39,000 in 2018 and 2019.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes