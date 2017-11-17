Conciliator awards pay raises to Trumbull jail officers

WARREN

With Trumbull County officials and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association failing to reach an agreement on their own, a conciliator made the decision to award pay raises for 62 corrections officers at the county jail.

Conciliator Nels E. Nelson of Geauga County gave raises of 35 cents per hour for 2017, 30 cents in 2018 and 30 cents in 2019.

It amounts to a pay raise of between 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent the first year, depending on length of service, and between 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent in the second and third years.

Maj. Dan Mason, jail administrator, calculated the cost to the county of the raises to be about $45,000 this year and about $39,000 in 2018 and 2019.

