2 Ohio men sentenced for killing teen, college instructor


Published: Thu, November 16, 2017 @ 2:57 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men have received lengthy sentences for the March slayings in Cleveland of a teenage boy in an SUV they were chasing and a college instructor hit by a stray round.

Cleveland.com reports families of the victims asked prosecutors not to seek the death penalty against 19-year-old Kassius Williams and 27-year-old Charles Walker. Williams on Wednesday received 66 years for firing fatal shots and Walker 71 years for driving the vehicle chasing the SUV.

A third man faces trial.

Prosecutors say Williams fired into an SUV and killed 15-year-old Tywain Johnson. The 61-year-old Wilder, who taught at several Cleveland-area colleges, was 20 blocks away when a stray round went through his car's windshield and struck him in the eye.

Attorneys for Williams and Walker couldn't be immediately reached today.

