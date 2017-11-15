Youngstown cop cleared of excessive force allegation

YOUNGSTOWN

A city police officer who was investigated after photos appeared to show him choking a person at a rally for President Donald Trump in July has been cleared of wrongdoing.

A report by Detective Sgt. Carl Davis of the Internal Affairs Division found that officer Rob DiMaiolo, who was working security for the event, did not use excessive force. The report states that video evidence of the incident broken down frame by frame shows that DiMaiolo did not choke the man, but grabbed him by the shirt under the throat.

The report also said five of six witnesses backed DiMaiolo’s claim that he did not choke Geoffery Stoner, who was escorted out of the rally because of a disturbance after pulling out a Russian flag and getting into an argument with Trump supporters.

Stoner maintained DiMaiolo did choke him. DiMaiolo said he tried to remove Stoner and was elbowed in the groin, and afterward grabbed him by the shirt in an attempt to remove him.

DiMaiolo denied choking Stoner or being abusive.

In his interview, DiMaiolo said he was asked by Secret Service agents inside the Covelli Centre during a July 25 rally held by the president to remove a protestor who was waving a Russian flag.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.