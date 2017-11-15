JOBS
UN chief calls for calm, restraint in Zimbabwe


Published: Wed, November 15, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing for "calm, nonviolence and restraint" in Zimbabwe.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Guterres stressed "the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means and dialogue, and in line with the country's constitution."

Haq wouldn't speculate on what's going to happen in Zimbabwe, saying "at this stage there's a bit of confusion on the ground."

Haq added, "We are aware that our colleagues in Harare have been able to go about their work."

