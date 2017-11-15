Sweeney reopens part of Buick GMC location

BOARDMAN — Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC announced today the reopening of Sweeney Buick GMC sales operations at the 7997 Market St. location.



After the Sweeney Buick GMC building was damaged by a storm Nov. 5, the Sweeney family combined operations at their Sweeney Chevrolet building at 8010 Market St.



The Buick GMC building sustained water damage and major structural damage to the service and parts operations as well as some executive offices and storage areas.

While the sales department is open at Sweeney Buick GMC, the organization will continue to operate service and parts in the Sweeney Chevrolet building until further repairs can be made, the dealership announced in a news release.