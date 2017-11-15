Police: ’Miracle’ more weren’t shot by rifle-toting man

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say it’s a “miracle” that more people weren’t shot when a man with two semi-automatic rifles opened fire on a suburban Buffalo retail store, wounding one man before being tackled by police.

Police in Cheektowaga say officers responded around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man with a gun outside a Dollar General store.

Police say the man fired dozens of rounds at the store from outside before being tackled by officers as he attempted to flee on foot. Police say he was wearing camouflage and body armor, and two AR-15 rifles were recovered.

Officials say a 53-year-old Cheektowaga man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Travis Green. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include attempted murder and assault. He’s jailed without bail.

Police say they haven’t determined a motive.