Ohio Secretary of State: Explanation needed on Mahoning County ballot error

YOUNGSTOWN — After a mistake led to the double counting of more than 6,000 early-vote ballots, the Ohio secretary of state is ordering the Mahoning County Board of Elections “conduct a formal internal review” of what went wrong.

In a letter today to the board members, Secretary of State Jon Husted said the report “must document how the tabulation error occurred and what steps the board plans to implement to ensure that a similar error is not repeated and that the media and the public are notified of any amended unofficial election results.”

Mark Munroe, Mahoning elections board director, said the request is appropriate, and the board will take a number of steps to make sure the problem doesn’t occur again.

