JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio man dead, woman hospitalized after touching power line


Published: Wed, November 15, 2017 @ 1:42 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured after they were electrocuted while trimming trees in Ohio.

The Akron Fire Department says the pair were working for a private contractor in the city on Tuesday afternoon when the 38-year-old man made contact with a high-voltage power line. The man died, and the 46-year-old woman was thrown from the lift bucket.

The woman has been hospitalized, and the extent of her injuries has not been released.

A spokesman for FirstEnergy says the company temporarily cut power so the man’s body could be removed from the bucket.

The man’s death is still under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes