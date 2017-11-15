Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early losses for stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, with the largest losses going to technology companies and banks.

Apple was off 1.4 percent in early trading Wednesday, while JPMorgan Chase was down about 1 percent.

Target slumped 9 percent after issuing a weak forecast for the holiday shopping season. Other retailers were also lower.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,559.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 158 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,247. The Nasdaq composite index fell 64 points, or 1 percent, to 6,673.