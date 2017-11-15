Man wounded on city's West Side wanted by cops

YOUNGSTOWN — A man wounded early today on the West Side was arrested on three warrants.

Keith M. Phillips Jr., 25, of Buckeye Court, is in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on a police hold for a 2015 warrant for driving under suspension and 2016 warrants for possession of drugs and no having no driver's license.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of North Richview Avenue for gunfire. When they arrived, a man at the home told police Phillips was taken to the hospital by someone else.

Police Chief Robin Lees said Phillips is not cooperating with investigators.