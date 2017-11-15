JOBS
Man found shot to death tonight on East Pasedena


Published: Wed, November 15, 2017 @ 10:54 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man found shot to death tonight on the South Side is the city’s 21st homicide victim of the year.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Brandon Treharn, 30, of Gaither Avenue, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East Pasadena Avenue just after 7 p.m by officers called to the scene.

A 38-year-old man who was with Treharn ran about a block away and knocked on a door asking for help, Bobovnyik said. That man has a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

