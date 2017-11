Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALFONSO, YANIRIS A 10/23/1985 FEDERAL OFFENSE

CROSS, DARNELL R 11/10/1988 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Failure to verify address

CRUZ, ERIC A 07/23/1987 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

GARCIA, ALEXANDER LUIS 02/26/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

HOWARD, ANDREW LAVELL 07/10/1991 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

KELLUM, JESSE JACKSON 04/17/1988 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

LEE, ROBERT 11/30/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

MCCULLOUGH, KARL H 03/26/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt of Court

MCKINNEY, TERRANCE D 09/16/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

MORGAN, BRIAN JOESPH 02/21/1984 Theft

ROYAL, TENNILLE MALIKA 04/25/1978 Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

GIONFRIDDO, HELEN E 06/07/1931 1/11/2017 BONDED OUT

MILLERLEILE JR., MICHEAL NICHOLAS 09/21/1975 10/19/2017 TIME SERVED

PRICE, KENNETH T 05/11/1988 10/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIGG, DAVID L 01/09/1976 10/05/2017

ROYAL, TENNILLE MALIKA 04/25/1978 11/15/2017 BONDED OUT

SHAKOOR, WILLIE 10/13/1970 11/05/2017 TIME SERVED

URREGO, ANDRES FELIPE 05/11/1979 09/15/2017 TIME SERVED