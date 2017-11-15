Judge refuses to lower bond in Austintown bar shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of firing a gun at his ex-wife in a crowded bar will not see his bond reduced.

Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court overruled a motion to reduce the bond of Richard Bates from $250,000 to $100,000.

Bates, 69, of Youngstown, is accused of shooting at his wife in an Austintown bar. The manager told police he missed her by inches.

Prosecutors told the judge the victim fears for her safety if Bates is released.

Bates also denied an offer in which prosecutors would have recommended a 10-year sentence if Bates pleaded guilty to attempted murder.