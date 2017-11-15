Infante public corruption trial moved back to Feb. 26

WARREN

Though the news media was not able to cover Wednesday’s telephone conference in the Ralph Infante public corruption case, court personnel were informed afterward that one result of the hearing i.s that Infante’s trial date has been moved back.

The new trial date for the former Niles mayor and his wife, Judy, is Feb. 26. It had been scheduled for Dec. 11. Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove is handling the case on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Infante’s attorney, John Juhasz, has recently raised multiple issues related to evidence in the case that may require additional time to litigate.

Dec. 11 is also the same day as the aggravated murder trial of David Bailes Jr. and Charles Dellapenna III, charged with killing two rival motorcycle club members and injuring two others at a Warren Township tavern June 18, 2016. Court personnel have said it would be unusual to schedule two high-profile trials at the same time.