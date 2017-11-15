JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Five year strategic plan for Lowellville School District


Published: Wed, November 15, 2017 @ 8:44 p.m.

LOWELLVILLE

The Lowellville School District Board of Education unveiled a new five-year strategic plan Wednesday.

A committee of educators, school administrators, parents, business leaders, graduates and village government officials began working on the plan last spring.

The final version is focused on six goals the committee decided should be priorities for the district: academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, finances, community engagement, safety and enrollment.

Jennifer Coppola-Johnson, a parent and the chairwoman of the Lowellville Schools Foundation, served on the strategic planning committee and said the plan is a way to help keep the school administration focused on a clear set of goals when making future decisions.

“It essentially gives us targets to work toward. The plan helps the administration and the community maximize our focus and make the most of our effort moving forward,” Coppola-Johnson said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes