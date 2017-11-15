JOBS
Dobbins Elementary has book fair Thursday at Barnes & Noble


Published: Wed, November 15, 2017 @ 5:22 p.m.

POLAND — Dobbins Elementary will host a book fair at Barnes & Noble at the Shops at Boardman Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include story time, a scavenger hunt, an art project, and a performance by the high school a capella ensemble and saxophone quartet.

Store purchases will benefit Dobbins. Those who can’t make it to the fair can shop online at www.barnesandnoble.com/h/bookfairs from Thursday through Tuesday. Enter 12250783 as the book fair ID.

